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Corps Commanders call for stronger governance to combat terrorism

The forum described targeted operations against terrorism emanating from Afghanistan as Pakistan’s right to self-defense.

Web Desk October 02, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

RAWALPINDI: The 277th Corps Commanders Conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has called for stronger governance, intelligence operations and police capacity to help eliminate terrorism in Pakistan.

The forum described targeted operations against terrorism emanating from Afghanistan as Pakistan’s right to self-defense and praised intelligence-based counterterrorism operations conducted by law enforcement agencies.

Participants offered prayers for military personnel, law enforcement officials and civilians who lost their lives defending the country, and paid tribute to their sacrifices.

The conference stressed that military and ground operations must be accompanied by effective administrative and governance measures.

It called for bringing governance closer to people at the grassroots level and improving communication with the public on the causes and factors behind terrorism.

The forum also emphasized the need to dismantle the nexus between crime and terrorism operating under the patronage of certain elements and to strengthen police capabilities.

Participants said internal stability was critical for Pakistan and vowed that attempts to create violent unrest, including situations similar to those of May 9, would be dealt with through the law and decisive force without discrimination.

The conference welcomed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye, describing it as an important development for strengthening the longstanding strategic ties and defense cooperation among the three countries.

The participants condemned Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia and expressed solidarity with Riyadh, while reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to the protection and sanctity of the holy sites.

On Kashmir, the forum reiterated that the dispute should be resolved in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Field Marshal Munir directed the continued strengthening of intelligence-based operations and called on formations to enhance their defensive capabilities through modern technology, training and integration across all domains of warfare.

He reaffirmed that, with the unwavering support of the nation, the armed forces remain fully prepared to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security.

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