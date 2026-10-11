Federal government forms 11-member advisory council to oversee KP affairs

The government issued Federal Order No. 1/2026 following the constitutional proclamation under Articles 232 and 234.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has placed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s provincial administration under a new framework, authorizing the governor to manage government affairs with the support of an 11-member Advisory Council after an emergency was declared in the province on Oct. 11, 2026.





The government issued Federal Order No. 1/2026 following the constitutional proclamation under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution. The order outlines how provincial affairs will be handled under the emergency arrangements and assigns the governor a central role in overseeing the administration on behalf of the federal government.





According to the order, the following individuals have been included in the Advisory Council:





Tariq Mahmood Pasha Dr. Syed Aamir Abdullah Lt. Gen. (retired) Nigar Johar Khan Samar Haroon Bilour Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Shah Aamir Javed Dr. Muhammad Irshad Kifayatullah Khan Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi Usman Saifullah Khan Asif Rafiq Afridi





According to the federal order, Dr. Syed Aamir Abdullah will oversee education, while Tariq Mahmood Pasha will handle finance, revenue, excise and taxation. Usman Saifullah Khan has been assigned energy and power, planning and development, while former provincial Advocate General Aamir Javed will oversee law and parliamentary affairs.





Samar Haroon Bilour will be responsible for information and broadcasting, and Dr. Muhammad Irshad will oversee industries and commerce. Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi has been assigned Auqaf and religious affairs, while retired Lt. Gen. Nigar Johar Khan will handle health. Kifayatullah Khan will oversee Home and Tribal Affairs, and Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Shah will be responsible for mines and minerals.





Asif Rafiq Afridi has been assigned communications and works, local government, and housing and transport. The council brings together individuals with backgrounds in public administration, politics, law, finance, health care, and other professional fields.





It is expected to assist the governor in managing provincial administrative, economic, and development matters, while recommending measures to improve governance, strengthen institutions, and enhance public service delivery.





The council will support the governor in carrying out administrative responsibilities under the federal order. The order states that provincial affairs will continue to be managed under the relevant constitutional provisions and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Rules of Business, 1985, subject to the new framework.





The federal government said the arrangements would take effect immediately, establishing a revised system for running the province’s administrative affairs following the emergency declaration.