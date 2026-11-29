PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Russia for talks with Putin on trade, energy and regional ties

Shehbaz Sharif will also meet Pakistani students studying in Russia to discuss their experiences and academic activities.

Senior military officials are also expected to join the Pakistani delegation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Russia on Monday, November 30, for a four-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, expanding trade and investment, and boosting cooperation in the energy sector.





The visit, which will continue through December 3, comes at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers and senior government officials will accompany the prime minister.





Senior military officials are also expected to join the Pakistani delegation. During the visit, Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to meet Putin at the Kremlin to discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation, trade, investment and energy projects.





The two leaders will also exchange views on key regional and international developments. The prime minister is also expected to hold meetings with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and other senior officials.





On December 1, Shehbaz Sharif will meet Pakistani students studying in Russia to discuss their experiences and academic activities.





The following day, he will attend the Pakistan-Russia Business Forum at Arbat Hall in Moscow. The event will bring together leading businesspeople, investors and industrial representatives from both countries to explore opportunities for economic cooperation.





Several agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, covering key areas such as education, science and technology, transportation, information technology, culture, media and youth affairs.





Shehbaz Sharif is also scheduled to travel to St. Petersburg, where he will meet the city's governor. Preparations for the prime minister's visit have entered their final stages, with the trip expected to provide fresh momentum to Pakistan-Russia relations and strengthen cooperation across several sectors.