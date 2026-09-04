Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in London

PPP chairman joins his father and siblings in London after visits to Austria and Paris.

LONDON: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in London from Paris on Thursday to reunite with his family, after spending about a week in Austria and a brief stay in Paris.

Bilawal is expected to remain in London for about a week with his father, President Asif Ali Zardari, and other members of the Bhutto-Zardari family, according to reports.

His sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari also arrived in London with her husband, Mahmood Chaudhry, and their children. His other sister, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, is expected to join the family in the coming days.

The family is expected to spend several days together in London during President Zardari's private trip abroad.

Bilawal had earlier spent around a week in Austria before traveling to Paris for a brief stay and then continuing to London.

His movements have drawn public attention amid speculation on social media about his personal life, particularly claims that he was preparing to get engaged or married.

Bilawal has rejected the reports, saying there has been no engagement or marriage.

In a video statement, he said social media speculation had gone beyond rumors and effectively created a story about his engagement and marriage without any basis. He added that if he makes a major personal decision, his family would announce it officially.

The speculation intensified after Bilawal and his father traveled to Austria, with some reports claiming the visit was linked to discussions about a possible marriage. However, no formal announcement has been made by Bilawal, his family or the PPP.

Bilawal's clarification came as the marriage claims continued to circulate widely online, including reports linking him to a European family. The PPP has also rejected the reports as unfounded.