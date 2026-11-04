Federal cabinet endorses Pakistan-Kuwait defense cooperation agreement

The agreement will remain effective for five years.

According to an official press statement, the move aims to ensure the smooth handling of administrative matters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's federal cabinet on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2026, approved a five-year defense cooperation agreement with Kuwait.





It also paved the way for expanded military ties, joint exercises and collaboration in defense technology, while also transferring key administrative powers to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor during the province's emergency period.

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The decisions were made during a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.





The cabinet endorsed the Defense Cooperation Agreement signed by Pakistan and Kuwait on June 11, 2023, aimed at strengthening military relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries.





The agreement covers several areas, including military production, electronic communication systems, scientific research, military media, and cultural and sports activities.





Under the agreement, a joint military committee will supervise its implementation and coordinate joint military exercises, official visits and other defense-related programs.





The agreement will remain effective for five years and will be automatically renewed unless either country decides to terminate it.





Both countries have also committed to protecting confidential military information and resolving any disputes through diplomatic channels.





In a separate decision, the federal cabinet approved the transfer of administrative powers delegated to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to the provincial governor for managing day-to-day affairs during the emergency period.





According to an official press statement, the move aims to ensure the smooth handling of administrative matters and improve governance across the province.





Under the arrangement, the governor will submit monthly reports to the federal government reviewing the use of the transferred powers.