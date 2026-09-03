Pakistan foils militant infiltration along Afghan border, 15 killed

Security forces intercept an attempted crossing into North Waziristan after a 36-hour operation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

ISLAMABAD: A tense border encounter turned into a 36-hour battle Thursday as Pakistani security forces intercepted militants attempting to cross from Afghanistan into North Waziristan, killing 15, the military said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, or ISPR, said the group, which it identified as India-sponsored Fitna al-Khawarij, was detected moving toward the border on the night of Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Troops confronted the group and stopped the attempted crossing after what the military described as a precise engagement.

During a follow-up sanitization operation, troops recovered a significant quantity of weapons and ammunition, ISPR said. The military said the seizure highlighted the group’s alleged plans and those of its facilitators to undermine peace and stability in Pakistan.

ISPR did not report any casualties among Pakistani security personnel.

The military said the incident reinforced Pakistan’s concerns about militants using Afghan territory to carry out attacks inside the country. It accused the Afghan Taliban government of failing to prevent such activity, establish effective border controls and meet its international obligations.

A search operation was continuing in the area to locate any other militants who may have been involved, ISPR said.

The clash comes as Pakistan faces persistent militant violence, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Both provinces have remained the country’s main violence hotspots since militant activity increased after the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.

A Centre for Research and Security Studies report found that the two provinces accounted for nearly 96% of Pakistan’s violence-related fatalities during the second quarter of 2026.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 475 deaths, more than 61% of the national total, while Balochistan reported 265, or 34%. KP also recorded 151 violent incidents, representing 57% of the nationwide total, followed by Balochistan with 94 incidents, or 35%.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for stopping the attempted infiltration.

Zardari said externally backed militant groups would not be allowed to create unrest and commended the troops for protecting Pakistan’s borders and maintaining national security.

“The commitment of the security forces to defending the country’s borders and safeguarding peace and stability is commendable,” Zardari said.

Sharif reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the “Azm-e-Istehkam” counterterrorism initiative and said efforts to eliminate terrorism would continue with full force.

“The entire nation takes pride in its brave armed forces, which are determined to defend the country’s borders and ensure national security,” Sharif said.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused militant groups of using Afghan territory to plan and launch attacks, while Afghan authorities have rejected claims that they allow their soil to be used against neighboring countries.

The latest fighting adds to tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, where Islamabad continues to demand stronger action against militants operating from across the frontier.