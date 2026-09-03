King Charles gets royal protection as buzzing wasp sparks palace scare

The King's appearance came as the royal family remained in the spotlight following Prince Harry's return to the United Kingdom.

LONDON: King Charles received quick protection from a royal aide after a buzzing wasp came close to him during a public appearance in London, briefly interrupting his interaction with guests as the monarch continues his cancer treatment.

Charles and Queen Camilla carried out several royal engagements after returning from their Balmoral retreat, with the King's appearance at a garden party drawing attention for an unexpected reason. The event was held to mark the 125th anniversary of the Victoria League for Commonwealth Friendship.

A viral video captured the moment the King seemed to feel the insect behind his head and moved his hand to brush it away. Cameron Walker, a royal commentator, later shared a video of the incident on Instagram. The footage showed the King's close protection officer quickly moving toward him after noticing the buzzing insect.

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The brief moment quickly caught the attention of social media users, turning an otherwise formal royal engagement into a lighthearted scene. However, there was no indication that the wasp encounter caused any health problem for the monarch. The King's appearance came as the royal family remained in the spotlight following Prince Harry's return to the United Kingdom.