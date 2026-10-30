Friday, October 30, 2026
Watch Live
Friday, October 30, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
30-OCT-2026
PETROL
0.00 PKR
Rs. 377.91/ltr
DIESEL
+0.85 PKR
Rs. 400.67/ltr
Headlines
Middle East tensions keep oil markets on edge DG ISPR briefs Peshawar students on security challenges Binance says security incident had estimated $6.3 billion impact; Exchange pledges to cover all losses Govt raises diesel price, keeps petrol rate steady PM Shehbaz hails Makkah pact as symbol of collective defence Middle East tensions keep oil markets on edge DG ISPR briefs Peshawar students on security challenges Binance says security incident had estimated $6.3 billion impact; Exchange pledges to cover all losses Govt raises diesel price, keeps petrol rate steady PM Shehbaz hails Makkah pact as symbol of collective defence

Security forces foil five-drone attack on Kharan checkpost

All five drones were shot down before reaching the security installation in Balochistan’s Albat area, with no casualties or property damage reported.

Web Desk October 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Balochistan’

QUETTA: Five drones targeting a security checkpost in Balochistan’s Kharan district were shot down by security forces before they could strike the installation, preventing a potential attack, security sources said.


The attempted attack took place in the Albat area, where militants identified by security sources as members of Fitna al-Hindustan allegedly deployed low-flying drones to target the checkpost.


Security personnel responded promptly and destroyed all five drones before they could reach their target, the sources said.


No casualties or property damage were reported in the incident.


Security sources credited the timely response with preventing harm and reiterated the forces’ commitment to combating militancy and maintaining peace and security across Balochistan.

Recommended

Militant commander Naqeeb among three killed in Balochistan operation

Militant commander Naqeeb among three killed in Balochistan operation
Security forces killed 4 militants in Balochistan operations; army major dies in IED blast

Security forces killed 4 militants in Balochistan operations; army major dies in IED blast
Pakistan strikes Afghan hideouts, kills 22 terrorists

Pakistan strikes Afghan hideouts, kills 22 terrorists
Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations

Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations
Security agencies unmask Baloch Unity Committee’s terror links

Security agencies unmask Baloch Unity Committee’s terror links
Eight Indian-backed militants killed in Kalat IBO: ISPR

Eight Indian-backed militants killed in Kalat IBO: ISPR
Govt vows decisive action against Fitna al-Hindustan after Khuzdar attack

Govt vows decisive action against Fitna al-Hindustan after Khuzdar attack
Five militants killed in suicide bombing in Quetta

Five militants killed in suicide bombing in Quetta
Mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

Mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Security forces kill four terrorists in Khuzdar operation

Security forces kill four terrorists in Khuzdar operation
KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery

KDA focuses on administrative efficiency for responsive public service delivery
PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan

PMD warns of urban flooding risk across northern Pakistan