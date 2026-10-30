Italian military helicopter crash kills four in Bosnia

Eleven others were injured when the aircraft, operating as part of the EU peacekeeping mission, went down near Gorice. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

SARAJEVO: Four people were killed and 11 injured Thursday when an Italian military helicopter crashed near Gorice in Bosnia and Herzegovina while serving with the European Union’s peacekeeping mission.





Italy’s Defense Ministry said 15 people were aboard the aircraft. Two of those killed were members of the Italian army, while the other two belonged to the Volunteer Military Corps of the Italian Red Cross.





All 11 injured passengers were receiving medical treatment, and none was in life-threatening condition, the ministry said.





The helicopter was deployed as part of Operation Althea, the EU-led mission tasked with overseeing the implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement, which ended the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.





Local media images showed the military transport helicopter overturned and severely damaged at the crash site in the Brcko district.





Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto expressed condolences to the families of those killed, saying his thoughts were with them during what he described as a moment of immense grief. He also extended condolences on behalf of the country’s defense establishment.





Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also expressed sympathy in a statement posted on X, offering support to the victims’ families and those serving in the mission to promote peace and stability in the region.





Italy’s Defense Ministry said the cause of the crash was under investigation. Authorities were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.