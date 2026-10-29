PM Shehbaz hails Makkah pact as symbol of collective defence

Sharif said the two countries had longstanding ties and cooperated in economic, trade, education, cultural and defense sectors.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Thursday that the Makkah joint defence agreement reflects regional security and collective defense, highlighting Türkiye’s support for Pakistan during last year’s conflict.





Addressing a dinner hosted at the residence of the Turkish ambassador in Islamabad to mark Türkiye’s 103rd Republic Day, Sharif said the two countries had longstanding ties and cooperated in economic, trade, education, cultural and defense sectors.





“When Pakistan faced aggression during Marka-e-Haq last year, Türkiye stood by Pakistan and openly supported it,” Sharif said, describing the two countries as “one heart and two souls.”





He congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the government and people of Türkiye on the occasion, saying the country had established its republic under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and its founding leaders.





Sharif said Pakistan-Türkiye relations predated the creation of Pakistan, recalling the support extended by people of the subcontinent during the Khilafat Movement.





He also highlighted Türkiye’s assistance after a devastating earthquake in Pakistan and its support during floods, saying Erdogan had visited affected areas while Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan had donated her necklace to help flood victims.





The prime minister said the two countries’ historic solidarity had continued through different periods, including during last year’s conflict.





He said Pakistan and Türkiye had expanded cooperation in defense, education and culture, adding that the Makkah joint defense agreement was an expression of their commitment to regional security and collective defense.





Sharif also recalled announcing the establishment of the Tayyip Erdogan Economic Zone in Karachi during a visit to Istanbul in July.





Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu said the two nations had stood together throughout history and that Türkiye felt Pakistan’s pain whenever the country faced adversity.





He said the goal was to transform the historic relationship into a sustainable strategic partnership, citing the Makkah joint defense agreement as an important example.





The ambassador also read a special message from Turkish President Erdogan.





The event began with the national anthems of both countries, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony and a musical performance attended by guests.