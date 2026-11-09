World Bank energy mission arrives in Pakistan to review sector portfolio

Moez Cherif leads delegation on first visit since taking post; talks planned with power, petroleum and privatization officials through Nov. 13

ISLAMABAD: A World Bank energy mission led by Moez Cherif, practice manager for energy in the bank's Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan region, will visit Pakistan from Nov. 9 to 13 to discuss the ongoing energy-sector portfolio and support its continued progress.





According to a World Bank letter addressed to Muhammad Humair Karim, secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the visit will be Cherif's first to Pakistan since he assumed the position on July 1, 2026.





The delegation will meet with senior government officials and key energy-sector institutions to review ongoing engagement and discuss issues related to the energy-sector portfolio.





The delegation includes Mohammad Anis, energy program coordinator and senior energy specialist; Husam Beides, adviser; Ky Hong Tran, Gunjan Gautam and Waqas Idrees, senior energy specialists; and Minahil Raza, energy specialist.





The program begins with internal World Bank meetings in Islamabad on Nov. 9, followed by a visit to Lahore on Nov. 10. In Lahore, the delegation will meet the managing director of National Grid Company and the chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority at WAPDA House. The schedule also includes a virtual meeting on mining before the delegation returns to Islamabad.





On Nov. 11, the team will meet the secretary of power at the Ministry of Energy's Power Division and the secretary of petroleum at the Petroleum Division. Meetings with the Asian Development Bank and the International Finance Corporation are scheduled for the afternoon at the World Bank office.





On Nov. 12, the delegation will attend the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum in the morning and meet with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation at the World Bank office and Acting Managing Director of the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority regarding energy efficiency at its office.





The team will also meet the secretary of the Privatisation Commission at Kohsar Block and the secretary of the Economic Affairs Division. A virtual meeting with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the Islamic Development Bank is scheduled for the evening.





The delegation is scheduled to depart Islamabad on Nov. 13.