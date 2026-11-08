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'Pakistan may need 12 administrative units', says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Mustafa Kamal faces mounting criticism as Hajj and Umrah vaccine controversy intensifies Japan rocked by 5.7 magnitude earthquake as more than 20 people suffer injuries Robert Pattinson shakes up 'James Bond' race with surprise entry PM Shehbaz Sharif honors Azerbaijan’s victory, pledges Pakistan’s continued support Pakistan earmarks rs300 billion in export financing exclusively for SME exporters World Bank downgrades Sindh reform program to 'moderately satisfactory' Pakistani astronaut to become first foreigner on China's space station US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan 'Pakistan may need 12 administrative units', says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Mustafa Kamal faces mounting criticism as Hajj and Umrah vaccine controversy intensifies Japan rocked by 5.7 magnitude earthquake as more than 20 people suffer injuries Robert Pattinson shakes up 'James Bond' race with surprise entry PM Shehbaz Sharif honors Azerbaijan’s victory, pledges Pakistan’s continued support Pakistan earmarks rs300 billion in export financing exclusively for SME exporters World Bank downgrades Sindh reform program to 'moderately satisfactory' Pakistani astronaut to become first foreigner on China's space station US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Japan rocked by 5.7 magnitude earthquake as more than 20 people suffer injuries

The earthquake was centered in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Web Desk November 08, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train service also experienced temporary suspensions

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck central Japan early Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026 injuring at least 22 people, damaging buildings and disrupting train services as authorities warned residents to prepare for possible aftershocks and landslides.


The earthquake was centered in Shizuoka Prefecture, west of Tokyo, at a depth of about 40 kilometers (25 miles).


Strong shaking was also reported in the neighboring prefectures of Aichi, Nagano and Gifu, reaching an upper 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

At least 22 to 24 people were reported injured, most suffering minor injuries after falling while evacuating or being struck by broken glass, falling objects and household items. No deaths were reported.


The earthquake also caused scattered damage, including shattered storefront windows, temporary water supply problems in parts of Higashiura and goods falling from store shelves.


Train services across the region faced temporary suspensions and delays as operators inspected railway tracks for damage.


The Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train service also experienced temporary suspensions and reduced-speed operations as a safety precaution.


No tsunami warning was issued following the earthquake. Utility operators also reported no abnormalities at nearby nuclear facilities, including the Hamaoka nuclear power plant.


The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) urged residents in the affected areas to remain alert for possible aftershocks. Officials also warned that rainfall could increase the risk of landslides and falling rocks in the coming days.


"Please be on the lookout for mudslides, falling rocks and the possible effects from rainfall," agency official Ayataka Ebita told reporters.


Meanwhile, authorities reported no apparent changes in activity along the Nankai Trough, an underwater zone where tectonic plates meet and where scientists have warned that a major earthquake could occur.

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