Angelina Jolie's family faces another name change as Knox sparks fresh speculation

Knox has already used the name "Knox Jolie" on his high school diploma.

The report suggested that the distance between Pitt and the children was linked to past family experiences

Another of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children may be preparing to drop the actor's last name, as 18-year-old Knox Jolie-Pitt reportedly considers following his twin sister Vivienne's decision to remove "Pitt" from her name.





According to a Page Six report, Knox has not officially filed a petition to change his name but suggested that such a move could happen in the future. The source added that there is no confirmed timeline for the decision.

If Knox proceeds, he would become the fifth of the former couple's six children to stop using their father's surname.





The development comes days after a Los Angeles judge approved Vivienne's request to change her name to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. She reportedly filed the petition on July 20, eight days after turning 18.





Knox has already used the name "Knox Jolie" on his high school diploma. He graduated from Fusion Academy in Los Angeles in June, with Jolie attending the ceremony alongside Vivienne and their siblings Pax and Zahara.





Pitt and Jolie have six children: Maddox, 25; Pax, 22; Zahara, 21; Shiloh, 20; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 18.

Meanwhile, reports have pointed to differing accounts of the family tensions behind the children's decisions.





One source described the situation as heartbreaking for Pitt and claimed Jolie had influenced the children against their father.





However, another source offered a different perspective, saying Jolie and Pitt had participated in years of family therapy with their children.





The report suggested that the distance between Pitt and the children was linked to past family experiences and damaged trust, claiming that Pitt had not been honest about his actions.





The latest development has once again drawn attention to the ongoing family tensions surrounding the former Hollywood couple and their children's decisions to use the Jolie surname.