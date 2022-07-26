Tom Bower interviewed 80 people who know Harry and Meghan well for his bombshell new book.

He wanted to uncover the couple’s true motivations.

Earl Spencer believed that Meghan would find it difficult to fit in with the Royal Family.

The author has made a number of ground-breaking assertions, including how Meghan didn’t get along with Harry’s pals and the alterations the palace made to the Suits writers when the connection between the two became known to the public.

Earl Spencer, the brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, is said to have been asked to speak with his nephew about his connection to Meghan, according to another extremely intriguing allegation from Bower’s book.

The author asserts that in addition to failing to recognize the similarities between Meghan and Harry’s late mother, as the prince reportedly hoped, Earl Spencer and Diana’s two sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Baroness Jane Fellowes, also believed that she would find it difficult to fit in with the Royal Family.

Early in September 2017, Kate announced that she was expecting her third child, according to Bower. She limited her public appearances because she was prone to nausea during pregnancy.

The actress learned that her neighbor in Kensington Palace had even less time for her after the Vanity Fair article made the Cambridges more suspicious of Meghan.

By that time, Harry had introduced Meghan to Julia Samuel, Diana’s best friend, and her two sisters, Jane and Sarah. Harry believed Diana’s loved ones would find similarities between Diana and his future wife.

He claimed that both had the same issues. He felt let down. Nobody concurred that his lover and his helpless mother shared any similarities. The idea that Meghan would not fit in with the Royal Family was even more unsettling for him.

Their apprehension was expressed by Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, the author wrote. Spencer chimed in at William’s request.

Spencer, who had been married three times, urged his nephew to postpone getting married. His counsel elicited a sour response. Harry would later say of establishing Meghan’s place in the family, “This was going to be incredibly challenging. Insufficient finances if they got married was one of his reoccurring worries. Meghan had been advised to keep performing to boost their income even though Harry got roughly £1.5 million a year from Charles.

By that time, Meghan had learned from her agent Nick Collins that her chances of becoming an actress were slim. Her official biographer, Omid Scobie, would succinctly describe her departure from Hollywood. He stated, “She want a more fulfilling work.” “She could be using her platform for so much more,” Her annoyance persisted. Nothing was formal, despite the fact that she was tantalisingly close to securing her future.

Bower asserts that other people than simply Earl Spencer publicly expressed their worry about Harry and Meghan’s developing relationship.

He claimed that Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, Meghan’s former talent agency, informed the actress that her focus will be on royal life and that she “wouldn’t be able to do any more movies.”

However, Meghan was unimpressed, according to Bower, who wrote: “Gina, save it,” Meghan yelled. The steel in Meghan’s voice surprised Nelthorpe-Cowne. Meghan continued, “Holding up her hand, ‘Stop. Be silent. I want to hear nothing negative. We are having a good time right now. Nelthorpe-Cowne was stopped in her tracks as she observed Meghan’s hard-edged rage.

