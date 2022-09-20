Queen Elizabeth I coffin causes her body to burst, Myth or reality?

The queen ruled from 1533 to 1503, had instructed her advisors not to embalm her when she passed away.

Her breakdown was being slowed down by the fluid injections.

According to long-standing legend, the gasses in Queen Elizabeth I coffin caused her body to burst.

Before keeping Her Majesty laying in state, medics pumped preservation fluids into her open casket in an effort to preserve her deceased body.

Elizabeth’s body was then transported to the Palace of Whitehall, where six women provided nightly care for her.

But a few weeks later, Lady Southwell asserted that she had heard a “crack” in the coffin.

The Queen’s “body and head” detonated as a result of the buildup of gases from the corpse.

However, it has not yet been determined whether the incidence is true.

