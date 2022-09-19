Advertisement
Edition: English
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Royal Family shares picture of Queen Elizabeth II wearing gift from King George VI
  • Royal Family shares picture of Queen Elizabeth II wearing gift from King George VI.
  • Monarch made history as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch with a 70-year reign.
  • The photo was shot in June 2022.
In preparation for the momentous occasion, the Royal Family published a rare image of the late monarch Queen Elizabeth II wearing a birthday present from her late father King George VI.
The 96-year-old monarch, who made history as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch with a 70-year reign, is seen grinning into the camera with two brooches that were given to her by her late father fastened to her attire.
In the photograph, Queen Elizabeth can be seen donning a traditional blue frock and accessorizing with two diamond brooches that her adored father, the late King George VI, gave her for her birthday.
On the Royal Family’s Instagram, the image was posted along with the caption: “A new image has been made public in advance of Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral. As the first British monarch to achieve this milestone, Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee was celebrated this year.”
She shared: “I shall always work, as my father did during his reign, to enhance the happiness and prosperity of my peoples.” The late monarch was notoriously close to her father, who she also looked up to as her idol.
The photo was shot recently, in June 2022, during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee festivities; she had previously worn the brooches while giving a speech in 2012 to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee.
Next Story