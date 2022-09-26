“Spectacularly rude” remarks made by Prince Harry in new book

Val Valentine Low alleges that Prince Harry said something “spectacularly rude” to reporters.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the South Pacific four years ago.

Harry allegedly told reporters, “Well, you shouldn’t have made me do it,” according to Low’s book.

In his latest book, royal correspondent Valentine Low alleges that Prince Harry said something “spectacularly rude” to reporters during a trip to the South Pacific four years ago.

It occurred when, according to the author of “Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown,”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent 16 days touring the area.

Harry was described as “sounding rushed” as the pair arrived at the airport and spoke to the reporters, “Thanks for coming,” according to Low.

The author claims that after hearing “how badly” the remark had been taken, Harry’s employees informed him. Harry allegedly said, “Well, you shouldn’t have made me do it.”

Following their promotion to senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now reside in the United States.

The couple was recently in the UK to attend Queen Elizabeth’s 96th birthday funeral.

