Prince Harry will possibly never be able to become King

Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, there is a new line of succession for the British crown.

Prince William could have succeeded her as king immediately if he died before Charles. Hazell:

“There is nothing to prevent William becoming king, other than his own premature death”.

Advertisement

Following Queen Elizabeth’s passing, there is a new line of succession for the British crown. According to Robert Hazell, a professor of government and the constitution at the University College London, Prince William could have succeeded Queen Elizabeth II as king immediately only if Charles had passed away before to her.

“When William becomes king, Kate will become queen,” Hazell said. “There is nothing to prevent William becoming king, other than his own premature death.”

The line of succession established by Buckingham Palace places the Duke of Sussex behind Prince William and Middleton’s children, making it probable that he will never hold the throne.

After William, his eldest son, Prince George, is next in line for the royal crown.

“If William were to die before Charles, then on the death of Charles, Prince George would become king,” Hazell said. Charlotte and Louis follow George in the line of succession.

Prince Harry would only be able to ascend to the throne once William and Middleton’s children are no longer eligible to do so. He is still in the royal line of succession, despite having taken a step back from royal life.

Advertisement

Also Read Camilla’s views about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Read Camilla leaves the door open for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex...