The Crown Films Princess Diana’s Tragic Paris Death

The sad news of Princess Diana’s death is being reported by the Crown.

The Crown, a drama based on the lives of the Royal family, is filming its sixth and final season in Paris.

The show is shooting near the Pont de l’Alma tunnel, where the car crash that killed the princess (Elizabeth Debicki), her boyfriend Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla), and the driver Henri Paul (Vic Cooper) on August 31, 1997, happened after paparazzi followed them.

Advertisement

The Crown announced Princess Diana’s death. Paris hosts the sixth and final season of The Crown, a royal drama. The show is filming near the Pont de l’Alma tunnel, where photographers chased the princess (Elizabeth Debicki), her lover Dodi Fayed (Khalid Abdalla), and their chauffeur Henri Paul (Vic Cooper) and murdered them on August 31, 1997.

In the reenactment, motorbike photographers capture the Mercedes-Benz along the disaster path.

But Netflix will handle Diana’s death with care. In a statement to The Sun, the streaming service said, “The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown.” Covering every part of the British family can be hard, but this one in particular has made the show nervous.

“We’ve been dreading getting to this point,” a source on the set told Deadline earlier this month. In the last two seasons of The Crown, Elizabeth Debicki will play Britain’s most beloved princess, who was played by Emma Corrin in the first two seasons.

But viewers won’t see the scene for a while. Season five of the royal drama comes out on Netflix on November 9, and it will show how Diana and Prince Charles’ (Dominic West) marriage broke up.

Also Read