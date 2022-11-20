Despite William’s disapproval, Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK

Prince Harry might not get along with his royal family very well

The Prince of Wales is shocked by his brother’s behavior and the book’s publication.

Heffer said Prince William is apprehensive about Prince Harry’s book, Spare.

Prince Harry might not get along with his royal family very well, but a royal expert thinks he might not be happy in the US and might want to move back to the UK.

Expert Simon Heffer said that the Duke of Sussex may not be happy for long when he talked about Prince Harry’s “exiled” life in America since he left the royal family in 2020 and his feud with the royal family, especially his brother Prince William.

Heffer said this to The Telegraph: “Prince Harry will not enjoy living in exile in America for very much longer…

Afterward, he said that Prince William “will not accept a reconciliation” with Prince Harry, even if the latter comes back to the UK. “The Prince of Wales is reported to be appalled at his brother’s general behavior and that the book is going to appear at all.”

Heffer went on to say that the royal family, especially Prince William, is worried about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare.