Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could have kept doing their royal duties because they offered a “half-in, half-out” plan.

The Queen, Charles, and William turned down the Duke and Duchess’s offer because they insisted on looking for other ways to make money.

Kate Mansey, who is an assistant editor of a newspaper, said: “When things weren’t going well for Harry and Meghan, they tried to come up with a plan B.” What will that plan be?

“How can we help it go well?” And that was one of the things they could have done to fix it.

“They could’ve spent five years away in Africa and come back and forth.” “They could’ve had a really nice gig, I think.”

Richard Eden, a reporter for the royal family, said that Meghan didn’t have good memories of South Africa.

Eden said, “When they visited South Africa on their tour, it wasn’t wildly happy.” And they didn’t seem too keen to talk about Africa.

“Instead, Meghan talked about “how no one asked about me,” and she’s since complained about the accommodations, including how Archie was almost killed in a fire.

“So I’m not sure Africa holds particularly happy memories for Meghan.”