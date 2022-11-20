Advertisement
date 2022-11-20
King Charles's face looks like it's been hit: Still reeling'

King Charles

  • I don’t think people realize how really struck he was by her death.
  • They were surprised to see how emotional Charles was after her death. “
  • He acted quickly to ensure Diana’s proper farewell.
People say that King Charles was shocked by how he felt about Princess Diana’s death.

He started by telling the press, “Charles is responsible not only for having brought the monarchy to its knees at one point after Diana died but also for rescuing it.”

“I don’t think people realize how really struck he was by her death.” I interviewed the nurses in the hospital who saw him when he came into the room and saw her body for the first time. and he looked like he’d been hit in the face. He reeled back. They thought he was going to faint. They were surprised to see how emotional Charles was after her death.

“He snapped into action and made sure the queen gave Diana the proper sendoff.”

