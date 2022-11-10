Advertisement
Princess Diana always favored Queen Elizabeth’s monarchy

  • He says that she was a fervent supporter of the Queen and the monarchy.
  • The Crown is not an accurate reflection or representation of what actually happened, he claims.
  • Viewers should be aware that not all that they see is based on fact.
According to butler Paul Burell, Princess Diana always had the best of intentions for the monarchy and Queen Elizabeth II.

On Wednesday, the former member of the royal staff posted a statement to his Instagram account claiming that the Netflix original series The Crown is pure fiction and does not accurately depict the former Princess of Wales.

He said: “We will see recent Royal Family history through the lens of a fictional drama. Anyone not aware of the historic detail may believe that all of the dramatisations is based on fact.”

“Viewers should be aware that not all that they see is an accurate reflection or representation of what actually happened.”

Regarding Princess Diana’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, Mr. Burell stated:  “Princess Diana was a fervent supporter of the Queen and the monarchy and worked to support Her Majesty.

“In a note written to me, the Princess said that ‘I so want the monarchy to survive’ and that ‘I am here to support Mama ([he Queen]’,” he concluded.

