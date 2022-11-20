Miss Pretterjohn, 19, will get more screen time, insiders say.

Netflix plans to dedicate the sixth season to Queen after her death.

They always wanted to exhibit a younger Queen, and now they can “saying “

Netflix has added more scenes of a young Princess Elizabeth to the next season in an effort to keep up with the royal family.

In a series of flashbacks, Viola Prettejohn, who plays the young Princess Elizabeth, will show how she served her country during the war.

According to sources, Miss Pretterjohn, who is 19 years old, will receive more screen time than was originally planned.This is because Netflix wants the sixth season to be a “love-in” to Queen after she dies.

The insider told the outlet, “Netflix has come under so much scrutiny for not just avoiding the truth but also causing upset by retelling hurtful events such as Princess Diana’s funeral.”

“They always wanted to go back and show the Queen as a younger woman, but now there will be more of it,” they said.

“Producers know their older audience in particular enjoyed watching the early days of the Queen, so putting a bit more of that in and taking some of the nasty stuff out might make a big difference and allow the show to end on a high.”

“By having these flashback scenes, it is hoped that things will end in a much warmer tone, portraying happier times for the Queen,” the source explained.