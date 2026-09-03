Anthropic wins back Trump’s favor after heated AI military clash

The dispute intensified after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth moved against Anthropic over its refusal.

WASHINGTON: Anthropic is back in the Trump administration’s good graces after a tense standoff over artificial intelligence and military use, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Wednesday, September 3, signaling that the AI company’s relationship with the administration may be warming after months of friction.

Lutnick’s remarks came after a federal judge sided with Anthropic in its legal fight with the U.S. government over the company’s AI safety policies and the military’s use of its technology. The ruling has added a new twist to an increasingly heated debate over how powerful AI systems should be used in national defense.

The dispute intensified after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth moved against Anthropic over its refusal to allow its Claude AI models to be used for mass surveillance or identifying targets.

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The Pentagon had placed Anthropic on a blacklist as a supply-chain risk, escalating tensions between the company and the administration. Anthropic argued that the government’s actions violated its constitutional rights.

The decision marked a major legal victory for the company and appeared to ease some of the pressure surrounding its relationship with the Trump administration.

Anthropic and the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment about Lutnick’s latest remarks. Anthropic co-founder Tom Brown has also played a role in improving ties between the company and government officials, according to Reuters.

Brown recently appeared at a technology-focused G20 event in North Carolina, where he highlighted the growing importance of data centers and urged government officials to speed up permits for new facilities in their countries.

His involvement has reportedly included several conversations with Lutnick and National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross as the two sides worked to address their differences.

The developments come as Washington continues to grapple with the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and its growing role in national security, surveillance and defense.

Anthropic has maintained that its AI models should not be used for certain military applications, particularly mass surveillance and automated target identification.

Anthropic appears to have regained some standing with the administration as both sides navigate the future of AI in government and defense.