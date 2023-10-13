Maira Khan Reveals Shocking Details About Her Marriage

Maira Khan left her home at 15 to escape her father’s abuse.

She met her husband at a birthday party when she was 15 and a half.

Maira’s husband was murdered in a crossfire incident.

Maira Khan, a well-known figure in the industry, has been a familiar face as both a model and actress for many years. She’s known for her bold and outspoken nature, never hesitating to voice her opinions.

During her appearance on show, she candidly discussed previously undisclosed aspects of her personal life, which have been surprising to say the least. Maira’s strength in dealing with these challenges has been commendable.

Maira disclosed that when she was 15, she left her home with her mother to escape her father’s abusive behavior, as he used to harm her mother.

They initially went to Lahore and later returned to Karachi, where she stayed with a cousin. During this time, at a birthday party, she met her husband, who was 20 years old, and despite being just 15 and a half, they decided to get married.

After their Nikkah, Maira Khan discovered that her husband was already married and had two other wives.

Despite this, she chose to stay with him and lived at his family’s home for eight years. Her husband couldn’t financially support her, but he supported her career. He also did not want children, which led to conflicts, and eventually, they got divorced.

After Maira’s separation, her husband was living with his first wife because his second wife had also left him by that time. Tragically, he was driving in Karachi and became a victim of crossfire, resulting in his murder.

