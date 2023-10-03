Sania Saeed talks about her favorite roles from her career

Sania Saeed is a versatile actress in the Pakistan entertainment industry.

Sania started her career in street theater as a young child.

She has learned a lot from these two characters and still carries it with her.

Advertisement

Sania Saeed is a versatile actress in the Pakistan entertainment industry, Sania started her career in street theater as a young child and she has since been giving remarkable performances. She made her name with lots of hard work and now she can easily adopt any character that she is doing.

Sania recently appeared in a show where she talked about her favorite characters, she has lately been giving some strong characters like the one in Sang e Mah and Kamli. She is a strength and inspiration for many women.

In the show she was about how she gets out of a character like the one she did in Dor was very negative. In the reply, “she shared that after working for so many years in the industry, she has the ability to unlearn a character but there are a few that she has kept with herself and the ones she loves the most are Zarghuna from Sang e Mah and Mehrunnissa from Sitara and Mehrunnissa. She has learned a lot from these two characters and still carries it with herself”.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read