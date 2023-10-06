Shahid Kapoor Reveals His Reasons for Not Doing Multiple Movies Yearly

Shahid Kapoor was asked why he chooses to do only one movie a year and why he is very particular about his choices.

He said that he is trying to do as many films as he can but he likes to do one film at a time so he can focus on it.

He added that he can’t go on a film set if he’s not passionate about what he’s doing.

Shahid Kapoor, a highly skilled and adaptable actor in the film world, is widely admired for his authentic acting in various films. He has made a name for himself with movies like “Vivah,” “Kabir Singh,” “Jab We Met,” “Udta Punjab,” and more.

Shahid recently talked about his decision to do fewer movies each year. Let’s take a look at what he discussed.

In a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor was asked a question from film producer Ramesh Taurani about why he chooses to do only one movie a year and why he is very particular about his choices. In response to this, the actor said, the actor said, “This is a great question. I ask myself this very often but everybody’s destiny is different, everybody’s life is different. The way things come to you will be different.”

He further added, “I’m trying to do as many films as I can but main muche chipkake acting nehi karta (I don’t do acting with beards). I like to do one film at a time so I can probably do two and a half films in a year in a sense that do half of it anf then complete so that is the aim and I’m hoping to do that. I’ve had two things come out this year but I also can’t get on a film set if I’m not passionate about what I’m doing. I can’t go on a film set ki paise kamane hai ghar chalana hai chalo chalte hai (I need to earn money so let’s go to the shoot). Agar kisi din aisa aya ki kaam ayi nehi raha yaar kaam k liye kaam karna padega haa because kaam toh karna padega agar laga ki opportunity itni ane wali hai toh karenge (If oene day comes where there is no work then I’ll do work for work’s sake) because at the end of the day you are a man, you have to go and do work, you have to support your family… but at the same time you have to be selective and you have to hold on to that purity that lies within you which made you an actor in the first place.”

He finished by saying, “I didn’t come here just to make money, I came here to live my dream of being an actor and creating compelling cinema giving people moments that they remember forever just the way I grew up.”

