Fan Favourite Daren Sammy Gets His Very Own Fragrance

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

03rd Jun, 2021. 02:59 pm
Daren Sammy own fragrance

Fan favourite Daren Sammy has collaborated with a brand to get his very own perfume.

A family-owned brand Asgharali Perfumes has collaborated with the West Indian Cricketer, Daren Sammy to release a cologne honouring him called 88 Special.

The news about his own fragrance came to highlight after Sammy posted snaps on his Instagram handle. “Infinite doses of passion. Available in UAE and Pakistan and coming soon to the USA & Caribbean,” the caption read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daren (@darensammy88)

However, the new deal under the Daren Sammy trademark will include a signature fragrance for men and women.

Earlier, prior to the launch, Sammy had said, “I am super excited to partner with Asgharali to create this amazing fragrance. I’ve always enjoyed connecting with people through my playing and in the stadiums. It is my goal to continue this connection by creating a scent that will exhibit the passion, power, and pleasure that is within us all.”

“My desire is that people will feel like a champion; like everything is possible and that no matter where you started in life; greatness is in you. I’m already very happy with the new signature scents for men and women that Asgarali has created and the exquisite packaging design. I can’t wait to share it with you all this year,” he had added.

Back in 2019, the cricketer had launched his eponymous brand 88, Daren Sammy, at The Landings St Lucia.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s legendary cricketer Wahab Riaz has extended thankfulness after receiving Daren Sammy’s very own fragrance as a present.

Thank you Skipper @darensammy88 for this lovely fragrance, I loved the packing and the bottle is as classy as you’re. Congratulations and all the best for this new innings. I’m sure you’ll rock it too, wrote Riaz on his Twitter. 

