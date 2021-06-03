Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistani Cricketer Ahmad Shahzad Blessed With A Baby Girl

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

03rd Jun, 2021. 10:34 am
Ahmed Shahzad daughter

Pakistani batsman Ahmad Shahzad has been blessed with a baby girl, he announced via his social media.

Taking to Twitter, Shahzad shared the happy news with his fans and friends. “Just been blessed with a daughter. Allah is great,” he wrote.

After he made the announcement, fellow cricket stars and netizens extended their best wishes and prayers to him and his newly-born.

Former cricket team captains Shahid Afridi and Sarfaraz Ahmed also poured in congratulatory messages for Shahzad.

“Bohat bohat Mubarak ho . Lucky boy,” Afridi wrote.

Moreover, cricketers Umar Amin, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz and other players and hundreds of fans also felicitated Shahzad on the birth of his daughter.

