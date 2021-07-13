Former Olympian Naveed Alam Dies After Battling With Blood Cancer

Former hockey player Naveed Alam has passed away after suffering a long battle with cancer, his daughter confirmed Tuesday.

Naveed Alam, a member of the winning team of the 1994 World Cup, had been diagnosed with blood cancer earlier this month.

His daughter said he underwent chemotherapy at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore last night and his health deteriorated after it.

He was shifted to the intensive-care unit after his health deteriorated, his daughter said.

His family had revealed earlier this month that the former sportsman was feeling unwell for several days and went to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital where doctors learned of his illness.

The 1996 Summer Olympics participant coached the teams of Pakistan, China and Bangladesh.

Earlier, previous Olympians Ahmed Alam, Samiullah Khan and Danish Kaleem have demanded the public authority to financially help him in his treatment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been urged to make unique plans for Naveed Alam’s therapy, Samiullah said he was extraordinarily disheartened to find out about his disorder.

Danish Kaleem said he, Ahmed Alam and Naveed Alam had remained flatmates for a very long time. “Hence, I request the public authority finance his treatment,” he said.

His sister, Nargis had also told the media that Naveed needed four million Pakistani rupees for treatment and his financial condition was not stable.

Moreover, Naveed Alam has also coached Bangladesh and China hockey teams and served as director of development in the Pakistan Hockey Federation before he parted ways over differences on several issues.