Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Former Olympian Naveed Alam Dies After Battling With Blood Cancer

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 01:37 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Naveed Alam Olympian died

Former hockey player Naveed Alam has passed away after suffering a long battle with cancer, his daughter confirmed Tuesday.

Naveed Alam, a member of the winning team of the 1994 World Cup, had been diagnosed with blood cancer earlier this month.

His daughter said he underwent chemotherapy at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore last night and his health deteriorated after it.

He was shifted to the intensive-care unit after his health deteriorated, his daughter said.

His family had revealed earlier this month that the former sportsman was feeling unwell for several days and went to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital where doctors learned of his illness.

The 1996 Summer Olympics participant coached the teams of Pakistan, China and Bangladesh.

Earlier, previous Olympians Ahmed Alam, Samiullah Khan and Danish Kaleem have demanded the public authority to financially help him in his treatment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been urged to make unique plans for Naveed Alam’s therapy, Samiullah said he was extraordinarily disheartened to find out about his disorder.

Danish Kaleem said he, Ahmed Alam and Naveed Alam had remained flatmates for a very long time. “Hence, I request the public authority finance his treatment,” he said.

Naveed Alam blood cancer

His sister, Nargis had also told the media that Naveed needed four million Pakistani rupees for treatment and his financial condition was not stable.

Moreover, Naveed Alam has also coached Bangladesh and China hockey teams and served as director of development in the Pakistan Hockey Federation before he parted ways over differences on several issues.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

James Gunn
6 mins ago
James Gunn claims that he is trying to make superhero movies less boring

James Gunn, a well-known filmmaker, is going to great lengths to ensure...
Mango mouthwatering dishes
7 mins ago
Make Your Loved Ones Smile With These Mouthwatering Mango Desserts

The summer season is about to end as monsoon nears in the...
white sauce pasta
26 mins ago
How To Make This Yummy & Easiest white sauce pasta At Home?

White sauce pasta is the most popular and yummiest pasta recipe that’s...
Kashmiris will soon achieve their goal of freedom: President Alvi
31 mins ago
Kashmiris will soon achieve their goal of freedom: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday terming the resistance of Kashmiris ‘just...
What Is cloudburst, How Did It Wreak Havoc In Neelum Valley?
34 mins ago
What Is Cloudburst, How Did It Wreak Havoc In Neelum Valley?

A cloudburst wreaked havoc in the village of Salkhala in Azad Kashmir's...
Overseas Pakistanis remit record $29.4 billion
39 mins ago
Overseas Pakistanis remit record $29.4 billion

KARACHI: The inflows of workers’ remittances hit a historic high of $29.4...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

James Gunn
6 mins ago
James Gunn claims that he is trying to make superhero movies less boring

James Gunn, a well-known filmmaker, is going to great lengths to ensure...
Mango mouthwatering dishes
7 mins ago
Make Your Loved Ones Smile With These Mouthwatering Mango Desserts

The summer season is about to end as monsoon nears in the...
white sauce pasta
26 mins ago
How To Make This Yummy & Easiest white sauce pasta At Home?

White sauce pasta is the most popular and yummiest pasta recipe that’s...
Kashmiris will soon achieve their goal of freedom: President Alvi
31 mins ago
Kashmiris will soon achieve their goal of freedom: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday terming the resistance of Kashmiris ‘just...