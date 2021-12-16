Pakistani boxers Usman Wazeer, Asif Hazara clinch international boxing titles in Dubai
Pakistani boxers Usman Wazeer and Asif Hazara made the nation proud after they clinch international boxing titles in United Arab Emirates (UAE).
According to reports Usman Wazeer from the mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan, who is a student at the Amir Khan Boxing Academy, claimed the title of the Middle East Champion after defeating his Tanzanian rival Rosta.
The 21-year-old who is nicknamed ‘The Asian Boy’ is regarded as one of the greatest contemporary Pkastrani boxers and currently holds the title of the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF), being the first Pakistani to hold the title.
Alhamdulillah.
The New @WBCBoxing Middle East title champion from Pakistan🇵🇰 #gilgitbaltistan. I win another title for my beautiful country Pakistan.Thank you everyone for your love and support.Pakistan zindabad 🥊☝🏻❤️🙌 #wbcboxing #middleeast #new #champion #warrior #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/w286DZT4ic
— Usman Wazeer (@WazeerUsman) December 16, 2021
After his recent victory, the Pakistani boxer becomes passionate in the ring. Wazeer further remarked dedicating the title to the Pakistan Army. He praised the security forces, stating that because they protect us, we are safe in the country.
The fight was not easy, he said, “but Alhamdulillah, I have done it.” He also thanked his coach and all supporters for supporting him at every movement. It is a proud movement for us and I will keep winning the fights and no stone will be left unturned to make Pakistan proud, he added.
On the other hand, another Pakistani boxer, Ali Hazara, clinched the ABF title after defeating his Ungandian rial Ben Soboga.
Asif Hazara of Pakistan won the ABF Boxing Title. He has clinched the title by defeating a Ugandian boxer… pic.twitter.com/zFSd1A43fR
— Nadira Mushtaque (@naadiisporty) December 15, 2021
