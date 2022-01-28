How Much Did PCB Spent on PSL 2022 Opening Ceremony? Find Out

According to sources this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) opening celebration cost around Rs. 25 million, which is significantly less than the Rs. 200 million opening ceremony of the previous edition.

The 20-minute opener was a pleasant surprise, since it allowed the PSL festivities to get underway quickly. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) opening ceremonies in the past have been overly ornate, and this did not sit well with the country’s cricket fan base.

The COVID-19 regulations prevented the PSL 6 opening ceremony from taking place in the stadium. For the PCB, the virtual opening ceremony cost around Rs 200 million in Turkey.

This year’s opening ceremony, in contrast, featured only a few brief segments. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a well-known Pakistani film director, and PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja narrated a short documentary on Pakistan Cricket’s history in the first portion. Three Austrian skydivers descended from a height of 5,000 feet after the moving homage to Pakistan’s cricket team arrived outside the National Stadium Karachi. A group of skydivers brought in the official ball for the first match of PSL 7 and handed it over to the umpires to kick off the festivities.

Prior to the official start of the PSL 7 via video package, Atif Aslam and Aima Baig set the stage on fire with the PSL 7 anthem “Agay Dekh,” which was performed by Atif Aslam and Aima Baig.