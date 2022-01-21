PSL 2022: Multan Sultans PSL 7 Schedule

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans, the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), will open the seventh edition of the league against Karachi Kings in the first match of the competition on January 27 at National Stadium Karachi.

The ‘Janoobis’ will be determined to repeat their previous season’s success and become the first team in the tournament’s history to retain their crown. The team captained by Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s renowned wicket-keeper batter, would be looking to keep the majority of their squad from the previous season. They’ll also try to add some more quality in order to win the tournament this time.

Multan’s final group stage encounter will take place on February 20 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, against two-time champions Islamabad United.

Multan Sultans PSL 7 Schedule

Karachi

Thu 27 Jan – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings – 7 pm – National Stadium

Sat 29 Jan – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars – 2 pm – National Stadium

Mon 31 Jan – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators – 7 pm – National Stadium

Thu 1 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United – 7 pm – National Stadium

Sat 5 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7 pm – National Stadium

Lahore

Thu 10 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Fri 11 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Wed 16 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Fri 18 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators – 3 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

Sun 20 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium

