PSL 2022: Multan Sultans PSL 7 Schedule
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans, the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), will open the seventh edition of the league against Karachi Kings in the first match of the competition on January 27 at National Stadium Karachi.
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans, the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), will open the seventh edition of the league against Karachi Kings in the first match of the competition on January 27 at National Stadium Karachi.
The ‘Janoobis’ will be determined to repeat their previous season’s success and become the first team in the tournament’s history to retain their crown. The team captained by Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s renowned wicket-keeper batter, would be looking to keep the majority of their squad from the previous season. They’ll also try to add some more quality in order to win the tournament this time.
Multan’s final group stage encounter will take place on February 20 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, against two-time champions Islamabad United.
Multan Sultans PSL 7 Schedule
Karachi
Thu 27 Jan – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings – 7 pm – National Stadium
Sat 29 Jan – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars – 2 pm – National Stadium
Mon 31 Jan – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators – 7 pm – National Stadium
Thu 1 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United – 7 pm – National Stadium
Sat 5 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7 pm – National Stadium
Lahore
Thu 10 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium
Fri 11 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium
Wed 16 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium
Fri 18 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators – 3 pm – Gaddafi Stadium
Sun 20 Feb – Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United – 7 pm – Gaddafi Stadium
Download BOL News App for latest news