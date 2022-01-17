Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
17th Jan, 2022. 11:34 pm

PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi confirm partial replacements of Mahmood, Livingstone

PSL 7: The Peshawar Zalmi have stated that partial replacements Saqib Mahmood and Liam Livingstone would join the team in the first week of February.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 begins on 27th January, and England will be in the West Indies for a five-match T20I series at the same time.

Until Mahmood and Livingstone join Wahab Riaz’s side, English leg-spinner Matt Parkinson and pacer Pat Brown will be part of the Zalmi squad.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, have replaced injured Tom Abell with Ian Cockbain.

Meanwhile, the Quetta Gladiators have named England’s Dan Lawrence as their reserve extra choice, while Zalmi will have experienced Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan on their team.

For PSL 7, the PCB and PSL teams have called 15 backup players.

15 players have been called up by the franchise and the PSL as backups for the competition. If any player tests positive for Covid-19 during the competition, franchises can choose an immediate replacement from this pool of players.

From the beginning until the end of the competition, these will be part of the bio-bubble in Karachi and Lahore.

List of 15 players

Saud Shakeel, Omair bin Yousuf, Ammad Alam, Waqas Maqsood, Arish Khan, Amad Butt, Aamer Jamal, Imam ul Haq, Nasir Nawaz, Hassan Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Zahid Mahmood, Umer Siddiq, Bismillah Khan and Abrar Ahmed.

