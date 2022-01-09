Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Jan, 2022. 06:16 pm

World number one Barty wins Adelaide International

World number one Barty wins Adelaide International

Google

CANBERRA, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) — World number one Ash Barty has got her 2022 season off to the perfect start, winning the Adelaide International in dominant fashion.

Barty beat Kazakhstani world number 14 Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-2 in Sunday night’s final to win her 14th career singles title and second in Adelaide.

The victory underlined Barty’s status as a favourite for the Australian Open, where she is aiming to become the first home-grown champion since 1978.

Barty, 25, beat American prodigy Coco Gauff, 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and 2020 French Open winner Iga Swiatek en route to the title in Adelaide, without dropping a set or a service game against Rybakina, Kenin or Swiatek.

It takes Barty’s record against fellow top-20 players to 17-1 since the start of 2021 and means she has won 21 of her last 25 matches on Australian soil.

“It’s been a challenging 18 months, two years for all of us and it’s so nice to be here to enjoy a fantastic week,” she said on court after the match.

“You guys, the fans have made this week exceptional for me, you’ve made it so much fun and you’ve brought that spark back to my tennis and I thank you so much for that.”

Reigning Wimbledon champion Barty was challenged early but didn’t look back after breaking Rybakina’s serve at 3-3, closing out the first set in 29 minutes.

Having seized the advantage, Barty was at her dominant best in the second set, racing to a 4-0 lead and going on to win the final in 64 minutes.

Barty and Storm Sanders will face Darija Jurak Schreiber and Andreja Klepac in the Adelaide doubles final before she heads to the Sydney Tennis Classic, ahead of the Australian Open on January 17.

 

Read More

7 hours ago
Juve draw dents Napoli's title hopes    

Napoli on Thursday were held to a 1-1 draw by Juventus that...
8 hours ago
Trippier’s arrival begins new ownership era at New Castle

England defender Kieran Trippier became Newcastle's first signing under their new Saudi...
8 hours ago
Djokovic saga: AO 2022 set to become ‘Not-so-happy’ Slam

Novak Djokovic's family and fans have railed against the superstar's shock detention in...
8 hours ago
Iraqi women boxers eye to defy gender taboos

Iraqi boxer Bushra al-Hajjar jumps into the ring, gloves raised to eye...
8 hours ago
Beijing seals ‘bubble’ for Winter Olympics

Beijing sealed up its Winter Olympic "bubble" on Tuesday, preparing the Games...
9 hours ago
Tariq Saeed: Artist behind the art of Urdu commentary

Tariq Saeed, the sensational Urdu cricket commentator, was once a budding college-level...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Whatsapp Business
2 mins ago
Whatsapp Business: WhatsApp to add advanced search feature

Users of WhatsApp corporate accounts will soon be able to search more...
Anushka Sharma
2 mins ago
Anushka Sharma shares ‘sweaty selfie’ of herself working out

Sundays appear to be Anushka Sharma's workout days as well. The actor...
Sushmita Sen
14 mins ago
Sushmita Sen Dances With Daughters Alisah and Renee: WATCH VIDEO

Sushmita Sen, a Bollywood actress, tweeted a video of herself dancing her...
Bollywood News Today
25 mins ago
Bollywood News Today: Jacqueline Fernandez’s response on her picture with Sukesh – Katrina Kaif drops loved-up photo with Vicky Kaushal
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600