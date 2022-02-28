Juve’s Denis Zakaria out for 20 days due to thigh injury

MILAN: Juventus announced on Monday that Denis Zakaria has been ruled out for three weeks due to a thigh injury, adding to their growing injury list.

In a statement, Juve said that Zakaria’s “expected recovery time is approximately 20 days” after injuring a tendon in his left thigh.

In Juve’s 3-2 win over Empoli on Saturday, Switzerland midfielder Zakaria, 25, was substituted just before halftime, the latest casualty for coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Allegri was without a number of crucial players, including Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, captain Giorgio Chiellini, and playmaker Paulo Dybala, who were all absent at Empoli.

With 11 games remaining, his club has managed to close the gap on Serie A leaders Napoli and AC Milan to sit in fourth place, seven points behind them.

After the international break in March, Denis Zakaria is scheduled to return for Juve’s match against champions Inter Milan, who sit two points behind Juve in third place.

