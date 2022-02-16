Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 11:52 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7: Erin Holland steals the show once more in a desi costume

PSL 7: With her stunning clothes, Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland has won the hearts of her fans and fashionistas alike since the commencement of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 11:52 pm
Erin Holland

Erin Holland. © Erin Holland Instagram

PSL 7: With her stunning clothes, Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland has won the hearts of her fans and fashionistas alike since the commencement of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Erin has been serving looks throughout the competition, whether she is dressed in a desi or western clothing. She was wearing a lavishly embroidered navy-blue kurta with threadwork in a recent Instagram photo.

“Red lip and kurta kinda day! The work on these outfits are just insane,” She added a caption on the photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ERIN HOLLAND (@erinvholland)

In terms of beauty, she went for a simple red lipstick look. She accessorised with gold and black earrings that matched the embroidery.

She went for a slicked-back haircut with a middle part to accentuate the image.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
PSL 7: Karachi Kings set 175-run target for Multan Sultans | MS vs KK

MS vs KK: Karachi Kings set 175-run target for the Multan Sultans...
3 hours ago
Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Amir Khan vs Kell Brook | watch

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: The highly anticipated battle between boxing legends...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Shadab Khan, Zeeshan Zameer will miss their match against Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 7: Shadab Khan, the captain of Islamabad United, and emerging pace...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: 'I have learned a lot from Mohammad Rizwan and he is like a role model and elder brother to me,' says Shaheen Afridi

PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi, the captain of the Lahore Qalandars, has praised...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: Sohail Tanvir apologizes for his disrespectful behaviour towards Ben Cutting | watch

PSL 7: Sohail Tanvir of the Quetta Gladiators has apologised for his disrespectful...
4 hours ago
Multan vs Karachi Live Score | MS VS KK Live Match 23rd | Ball by Ball updates

MS vs KK: Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will meet in the 23rd...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Princess Diana
6 mins ago
The terrible vow made by Prince William to his mother Princess Diana’s departure had left her in tears

Just one year before her death in a vehicle accident, Prince William...
Prince Andrew
12 mins ago
How in 10 days of negotiation Prince Andrew secured a settlement agreement

After a protracted period of discussions, the Duke of York is said...
UN chief calls on member states to better handle migration, protect migrants UN chief calls on member states to better handle migration, protect migrants
12 mins ago
UN chief calls on member states to better handle migration, protect migrants

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday...
MS vs KK
13 mins ago
PSL 7: Multan Sultans won by 7-wicket against Karachi Kings | MS vs KK

MS vs KK: Multan Sultan won by 7-wicket against Karachi Kings in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600