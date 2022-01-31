Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 12:06 am

Tim Bresnan took retirement from all cricket formats after 20-year career

Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan took retirement from all cricket formats after 20-year career.

Web Desk BOL News

Tim Brenan

Warwickshiire’s Tim Brenan during the LV= County Championship match between Durham County Cricket Club and Warwickshire County Cricket Club at Emirates Riverside, Chester le Street on Friday 30th April 2021. (Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto)

Bresnan played 142 matches for England, including 23 Tests, and was a member of the 2010-11 and 2013 Ashes-winning groups. He was also a member of the World Cup-winning team in 2010.

In a 20-year first-class career, Bresnan amassed 7,138 runs and 575 wickets, the most of which came for Yorkshire.

“This has been an incredibly tough decision, but after returning to winter training I feel that this is the right time,” he said in a statement.

“I have continued to work hard throughout the off-season to prepare for my 21st professional year, but deep down I feel I can’t reach the high standards that I set myself and my teammates. The hunger and enthusiasm that I have for the game I love will never leave me, but whilst my head is willing to tackle the 2022 season, my body is not.

“I will always look back at my career with immense pride and it’s been an absolute honour to represent Warwickshire, my home county and country. Growing up I never would have believed how lucky I was to play with and against some of the finest cricketers to grace the game.

“I’m excited for my next chapter and am determined to throw everything into it, like I did on the cricket field for so many years.”

