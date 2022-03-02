Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 11:39 pm
Ex-Ukraine star Andriy Voronin quits coaching job at Dynamo Moscow

BERLIN: Andriy Voronin, a former Ukraine international and Liverpool forward, has resigned as a coach at Dynamo Moscow in protest of Russia's invasion of his homeland.

Andriy Voronin

© thisisanfield

The 42-year-old quit his job as an assistant coach and flew to Germany with his family.

“I can’t live in a country that’s at war with my country,” He told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung in Munich.

“Everything that’s happening in my home country is a catastrophe, a big catastrophe, it depresses me a lot.”

Andriy Voronin, who played for Bayer Leverkusen, Mainz, Borussia Moenchengladbach, and Hertha Berlin during his career, says the “horrible” images of violence in his nation had stunned him.

“I can’t bear it. I still have a lot of friends in Kyiv, including former comrades from the national team.”

Other football coaches in Russia have also stepped down.

On Wednesday, German coach Daniel Farke announced his departure from Krasnodar, “over the current political developments”.

The former Norwich City manager had been in Russia for seven weeks and had yet to oversee a single match.

Markus Gisdol, a German coach, announced on Tuesday that he had resigned as head coach of Lokomotiv Moscow in protest of the invasion of Ukraine, but the club claimed he had been “dismissed.”

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News.

