  Twitter over flood with 'Justice for Ahmad Shahzad' tweets
Twitter over flood with ‘Justice for Ahmad Shahzad’ tweets

Twitter over flood with ‘Justice for Ahmad Shahzad’ tweets

Twitter over flood with ‘Justice for Ahmad Shahzad’ tweets

Twitter over flood with ‘Justice for Ahmad Shahzad’ tweets

Pakistani cricketer Ahmad Shahzad complained that senior players are unable to “digest” the success and accomplishments of young players.

Shahzad responded to the 2016 report from Waqar Younis, the then-coach of Pakistan, which severely damaged his career.

According to the cricket website, Waqar had stated in his report that Shahzad and Umar Akmal have to compete in domestic matches in order to regain their spots in the national team.

Whereas, Ramiz Raja, the head of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), responded to experienced batter Shahzad’s claims that management, the coaching staff, and prior coaches were to blame for “spoiling and ruining” his career. The 30-year-old, who last played for the Men in Green in 2019, accused the coaching staff at the time, led by Waqar Younis, of destroying his career in an interview.

However, after this whole accusation cricketer’s fans took  the social media platform Twitter’s help and started a new trend #JusticeforShahzad.

Following are some fan’s tweets:

Also Read

Pakistani Cricketer Ahmad Shahzad Blessed With A Baby Girl
Pakistani Cricketer Ahmad Shahzad Blessed With A Baby Girl

Pakistani batsman Ahmad Shahzad has been blessed with a baby girl, he...

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


