Twitter over flood with ‘Justice for Ahmad Shahzad’ tweets.

Pakistani cricketer Ahmad Shahzad complained that senior players are unable to “digest” the success and accomplishments of young players.

Shahzad responded to the 2016 report from Waqar Younis, the then-coach of Pakistan, which severely damaged his career.

According to the cricket website, Waqar had stated in his report that Shahzad and Umar Akmal have to compete in domestic matches in order to regain their spots in the national team.

Whereas, Ramiz Raja, the head of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), responded to experienced batter Shahzad’s claims that management, the coaching staff, and prior coaches were to blame for “spoiling and ruining” his career. The 30-year-old, who last played for the Men in Green in 2019, accused the coaching staff at the time, led by Waqar Younis, of destroying his career in an interview.

However, after this whole accusation cricketer’s fans took the social media platform Twitter’s help and started a new trend #JusticeforShahzad.

Following are some fan’s tweets:

#AhmadShahzad

Justice For Ahmad Shahzad — Saud Maqsood 🇵🇰 (@Saudteamahmad19) July 4, 2022

Advertisement Trending 🔥🤗 Speed up Shahzadians 🙌🏻 JUSTICE FOR AHMAD SHAHZAD #BringBackAS @iamAhmadshahzad pic.twitter.com/jqaSx2Dccv — Ahmad Mustafa 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadMustafa) July 4, 2022

That’s too bad!! Advertisement Check out the recent performances and than u will get to know that who is better!!@iamAhmadshahzad is far far better than Parchi Imam😏#JusticeForAhmedShahzad — 🇵🇰Zee#TeamAhmad🇵🇰 (@Ahmad19_FC) October 21, 2019

