George Kambosos Jr will fight against Devin Haney on October 16 after 12-round defeat

The undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will fight Australian boxer George Kambosos Jr. on October 16. This is just a few weeks after Kambosos Jr. lost a 12-round fight.

In June, the 23-year-old American won by unanimous decision. After Kambosos used his right to a rematch, the two will fight again in Melbourne.

Kambosos, who is 29 years old, said at a press conference on Tuesday, “It’s going to be a good show, and October 16 is where I do my talking,”

“That’s my whole career, where I’ve been the underdog. It’s nothing new for me.”

Haney also said that he was excited to show how much he had grown since the last fight.

“I know George is going to come to fight, he’s going to give his all, even more than he did the first time,” he said.

“It’ll make me showcase my skills even more.”

Kambosos warned that if he doesn’t win, it could be the end of his career.

“I’m 29, this is do or die for me now,” he said.

“You will not see me — if I don’t overcome this fight — back in Australia fighting domestic guys. That’s not me.”

