MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez may intensify his training 10 weeks after arm surgery

Ten weeks after having surgery on his right arm in the U.S., six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez can step up his training and get back on a bike, his Spanish medical team said Wednesday.

The 29-year-old broke his arm in a crash at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2020. He came back to racing in April of the following year and won three races, but he still had trouble with his injury.

Since the crash, this was his fourth surgery on his arm.

Marquez went to a doctor in Madrid, where all of the doctors were happy with how well his right humerus had healed.

The doctors all agreed that Marquez should start training on motorcycles to learn more about how his right arm is doing.

Dr. Joaquin Sanchez Sotelo of the Mayo clinic in Madrid, where Marquez was seen, said he has looked at the Honda star’s progress.

“Fortunately, Marc Marquez has regained a great arc of motion and has recovered well from a muscular perspective as well,” he said.

“He underwent radiographs and a CT scan that show complete bone union.”

By riding, Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team will be able to figure out the next steps he needs to take to get back into race shape.

