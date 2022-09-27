Advertisement
Dan Evans suffers defeat Yoshihito Nishioka for sixth time

Dan Evans suffers defeat Yoshihito Nishioka for sixth time

Dan Evans suffers defeat Yoshihito Nishioka for sixth time

Dan Evans suffers defeat Yoshihito Nishioka for sixth time

  • Dan Evans lost 6-2 7-6 (7-3) to Yoshihito Nishioka at the Korea Open in Seoul.
  • The Japanese 27-year-old already upset Evans, 32, in Miami and Washington.
  • He is ranked 31 places lower than Evans, who is currently 25th in the world.
Dan Evans’ losing streak grew after he was defeated in straight sets by the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka at the Korea Open.

Nishioka, who is ranked 31 places lower than Evans, has defeated Evans six times, despite Evans’ current world ranking of 25.

Nishioka won 6-2 7-6 (7-3) after taking advantage of a lost serve in the first game in the opening round of the Seoul event.

The 27-year-old has already upset Evans, 32, in Miami and Washington this year.

After falling to Nicolas Jarry of Chile 6-3, 7-6 (10-8), Ryan Peniston of Britain was also eliminated. Jarry will now face the top seed Casper Ruud of Norway.

Liam Broady, the sixth-ranked British player, did, however, advance over Serb wildcard Hamad Medjedovic in Tel Aviv’s opening round following a 7-5, 6-3 victory.

Broady will now take against Dutch fifth seed Botic van de Zandschulp after making it through qualifying.

