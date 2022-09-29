PAK vs ENG: Shadab Khan teases Iftikhar Ahmed

Shadab Khan teases Iftikhar Ahmed.

Pakistan defeated England in the fifth Twenty20 International here on Wednesday.

Pakistan was able to defend 146 runs thanks to Iftikhar’s 1-16 in four overs.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan was taken aback when Iftikhar Ahmed addressed him as “Shadab Bhai” in a video interview after Pakistan defeated England in the fifth Twenty20 International here on Wednesday.

On social media, a portion of Shadab-video Iftikhar’s interview went viral. Say “Mai Bhai Houn” Shadab, age 23, asked Iftikhar, age 32. Iftikhar retorted, “There is some respect as well.

Shadab, in contrast, only managed to claim one wicket while giving up 25 runs in his four overs.

Tomorrow at the same location, Pakistan and England will play in the sixth T20I match. Pakistan currently has a 3-2 series advantage.

