Pakistan gives a target of 167 runs to England in 4th T20

Pakistan set England a 167-run goal following the first innings of the fourth T20 international between the two countries.

Which is being played at Karachi’s National Stadium.

At the conclusion of their first innings, Pakistan had amassed 166 runs while losing four wickets. Captain Babar Azam and opening pitcher Mohammad Rizwan both scored 88 and 36 runs, respectively. Reece Topley of England took two wickets while facing 37 runs.

Pakistan was given the opportunity to bat first after England’s skipper Moeen Ali called the toss.

England is now ahead 2-1 in the seven-match series while playing their first visit of Pakistan in 17 years.

Pakistan, the first team to reach the milestone, will play in its 200th T20 encounter on Sunday.

From the previous game, England made three adjustments. While Olly Stone received his opportunity to play in an international T20 match, Alex Hales and David Willey entered the lineup.

They took the place of Mark Wood, Sam Curran, and Dawid Malan.

In order to bring Asif Ali and Naseem Shah, Pakistan left out the unhealthy Haider Ali and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Lahore will host the remaining games (September 28, 30 and October 2).

Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Wasim, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Moeen Ali (captain), Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey

