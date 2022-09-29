Qatar reinforces COVID specification limits for World Cup fans

Visitors to the World Cup in Qatar must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Fans attending the World Cup in Qatar must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test regardless of their vaccination status.

Organizers said in a statement on Thursday.

All visitors aged six and over must present a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours before their departure or from a rapid antigen test taken in the 24 hours before arriving, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy

Results of the rapid antigen tests will only be accepted if they are from official medical centres and not self-administered. No further tests will be required in Qatar if visitors do not develop symptoms of COVID-19.

Additionally, anyone over the age of 18 must download the Ehteraz contact tracing phone app, which is run by the government.

“A green Ehteraz status (showing the user does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19) is required to enter any public closed indoor spaces,” the statement added.

