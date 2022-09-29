Qatar reinforces COVID specification limits for World Cup fans

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 world cup 2022, BCCI claims
Fans attending the World Cup in Qatar must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test regardless of their vaccination status.
Organizers said in a statement on Thursday.
All visitors aged six and over must present a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours before their departure or from a rapid antigen test taken in the 24 hours before arriving, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy
Results of the rapid antigen tests will only be accepted if they are from official medical centres and not self-administered. No further tests will be required in Qatar if visitors do not develop symptoms of COVID-19.
Additionally, anyone over the age of 18 must download the Ehteraz contact tracing phone app, which is run by the government.
“A green Ehteraz status (showing the user does not have a confirmed case of COVID-19) is required to enter any public closed indoor spaces,” the statement added.
Although vaccination is not required for the unprecedented influx of 1.2 million visitors anticipated for the Nov. 20–Dec., fans will need to wear masks when travelling by public transportation. 18 competition.
“Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 while in Qatar will be required to isolate in accordance with Ministry of Public Health guidelines,” the statement said.
Qatar has recorded more than 440,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 692 deaths from the virus, according to data from the Ministry of Public Health.
The country has a population of 2.8 million, of which barely 380,000 are Qatari nationals. The data shows that 7,487,616 doses of vaccine have been given thus far.
