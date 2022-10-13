Afghanistan cricket faces financial trouble as ICC blocked funding

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is in financial trouble.

Funding from the International Cricket Council (ICC) has not been able to reach the board.

The Taliban reclaimed control of the government in 2021, and international sanctions have made it more difficult to get funds into the country.

Advertisement

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is in financial trouble because funding from the International Cricket Council (ICC) have not been able to reach the board after July 2021, said media reports

Since the Taliban reclaimed control of the government in August 2021, international sanctions have made it more difficult to get funds into the country.

According to media, despite having completed all due payments to players at all levels and the coaching staff, the ACB will be able to pay only 30% of their salaries to employees and other staff working in Afghanistan.

Based on expected ICC revenues of $2.7 billion, the ICC’s funds-disbursement model indicated that the ACB will receive around $40 million for the 2016-23 commercial rights cycle. However, due to a fall in the ICC’s predicted revenues, this has been reduced to around $4.8 million per year.

The ICC last paid the ACB $2.5 million in July of the previous year. Full Members are paid twice a year, in January and July.

Due to the fact that no foreign team enters Afghanistan for bilateral series and the ACB’s T20 tournament, the Shpageeza, is not telecast outside of Afghanistan, ICC income is the ACB’s main source of finance.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Afghanistan will play warm-up matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh before opening their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against England on October 22nd in Perth.

Also Read ICC bans corruption suspect Mehar Chhayakar for 14 years Mehar Chhayakar has been banned for 14 years by the ICC for...