Premier League games will go on as scheduled, but there is one obvious gap in the calendar after Arsenal vs. Manchester City was postponed.

How and why Arsenal vs. Man City was rescheduled by the Premier League.

Arsenal has accumulated 27 points out of 30 thus far this season and is presently in the first place.

Match against PSV had to be postponed and accommodations made in a priority manner.

After winning their fourth championship in five years, City may have thought that longtime rivals Liverpool would once again pose the biggest challenge to their throne. Even though the Reds defeated Pep Guardiola’s team at Anfield on Sunday, it seems like there might be another potential challenger in town.

Instead of squaring off in a tantalizing clash in the near future, City and the Gunners will have to wait for that game-of-the-season candidate. Here is all the information you require on the postponement and potential rescheduling dates.

When police concerns caused Arsenal to postpone the initial date (September 15), they ran the risk of losing points if they were unable to find a new date in time. However, even though the Gunners did think about and suggest alternative solutions, like reversing their away game against PSV, this was ultimately not feasible.

The domestic match against City had to be postponed as a result of negotiations with the Premier League and the European organization, which resulted in the selection of a new date (October 20). In order to give Guardiola’s team some respite, nine additional games will be played around the division.

