Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 world cup, confirms BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 world cup, confirms BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 world cup, confirms BCCI

Articles
Advertisement
Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 world cup, confirms BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 world cup, confirms BCCI

Advertisement
  • Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup.
  • 28-year-old suffered a back stress fracture.
  • India are considered one of the favorites to win the competition.
    • Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah, Fast bowler of India will be unable to participate in the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back stress fracture.

“The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists,” said the board.

One of the best bowlers in the world at age 28, the 28-year-old recently withdrew from India’s T20 series against South Africa due to a back problem.

India claims that the choice was made after “careful consideration and in collaboration with the experts.”

They are considered one of the favorites to win the competition when it starts later this month.

Advertisement

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has a right knee ailment, is already absent from India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India indicated that a Bumrah substitute would be revealed “soon,” with Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar being the other speed bowlers on their reserve list.

Bumrah’s injury was not described by the BCCI, however the International Cricket Council described it as a back stress fracture.

On October 23, India will play nemesis Pakistan in their opening World Cup game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The tournament’s preliminary round begins on October 16 and the main group round will begin on October 22.

Advertisement

The first game between England and Afghanistan will be on October 22 in Perth.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PAK vs NZ: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 79-runs in second ODI
PAK vs NZ: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 79-runs in second ODI
Four-Nation Cup: Anmol Hira helped Pakistan seal 1-0 win in opening game
Four-Nation Cup: Anmol Hira helped Pakistan seal 1-0 win in opening game
PSL 8: PCB not convinced on hosting opening ceremony in Multan
PSL 8: PCB not convinced on hosting opening ceremony in Multan
Spanish Super Cup: Real Betis and FC Barcelona face off in second semifinal
Spanish Super Cup: Real Betis and FC Barcelona face off in second semifinal
World Wrestling Entertainment sold to Saudi Arabia, reports
World Wrestling Entertainment sold to Saudi Arabia, reports
PFL: Kevin Lee Calls For Super Fight With Jake Paul
PFL: Kevin Lee Calls For Super Fight With Jake Paul
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story