Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 world cup, confirms BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah, Fast bowler of India will be unable to participate in the 2022 Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back stress fracture.

“The BCCI Medical team has ruled out Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. The decision was taken following a detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists,” said the board.

One of the best bowlers in the world at age 28, the 28-year-old recently withdrew from India’s T20 series against South Africa due to a back problem.

India claims that the choice was made after “careful consideration and in collaboration with the experts.”

They are considered one of the favorites to win the competition when it starts later this month.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has a right knee ailment, is already absent from India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India indicated that a Bumrah substitute would be revealed “soon,” with Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar being the other speed bowlers on their reserve list.

Bumrah's injury was not described by the BCCI, however the International Cricket Council described it as a back stress fracture. On October 23, India will play nemesis Pakistan in their opening World Cup game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The tournament's preliminary round begins on October 16 and the main group round will begin on October 22. The first game between England and Afghanistan will be on October 22 in Perth.